Reiner de Ridder vs. Roman Dolidze Set For UFC Fight Night 285

Reiner de Ridder will move up to light-heavyweight for his next fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacremento, California on August 22nd.

The 35-year-old de Ridder had previously signalled his intention to move up to 205lbs after soon after a unanimous decision defeat against Caio Borralho at UFC 326 back in March.



That had marked de Ridder’s second loss in a row, having also been TKO’d by Brendan Allen last year.



However, de Ridder had been on a four-fight winning streak prior to that in which the former two-division ONE FC champion had beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland and Gerald Meerschaert.



Now de Ridder will be going up against the 37-year-old Dolidze, who moved up to 205lbs a couple of years ago and got off to a good start with three wins in a row over Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori.



Dolidze has faltered since though, suffering a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez followed by a unanimous decision defeat to Christian Leroy Duncan back in March.



De Ridder vs. Dolidze joins a UFC Fight Night 285 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues.