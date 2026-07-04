Reiner de Ridder vs. Roman Dolidze Set For UFC Fight Night 285

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By Ross Cole

Reiner de Ridder vs. Roman Dolidze Set For UFC Fight Night 285

Reiner de Ridder will move up to light-heavyweight for his next fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacremento, California on August 22nd.

The 35-year-old de Ridder had previously signalled his intention to move up to 205lbs after soon after a unanimous decision defeat against Caio Borralho at UFC 326 back in March.

That had marked de Ridder’s second loss in a row, having also been TKO’d by Brendan Allen last year.

However, de Ridder had been on a four-fight winning streak prior to that in which the former two-division ONE FC champion had beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland and Gerald Meerschaert.

Now de Ridder will be going up against the 37-year-old Dolidze, who moved up to 205lbs a couple of years ago and got off to a good start with three wins in a row over Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori.

Dolidze has faltered since though, suffering a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez followed by a unanimous decision defeat to Christian Leroy Duncan back in March.

De Ridder vs. Dolidze joins a UFC Fight Night 285 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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