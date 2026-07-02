Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Added To UFC 330

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By Ross Cole

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Added To UFC 330

A lightweight fight between Jalin Turner and Kaue Fernandes has been added to the UFC 330 fight card in Philadelphia on August 15th.

Turner actually retired in the Octagon last year after a 1st round submission loss to Ignacious Bahamondes at UFC 313 last year that marked his fourth loss in his last five fights at the time.

However, the 31-year-old Turner soon had a change of heart and decided to return to the Octagon, which ended up being a good decision as he would go on to TKO Edson Barboza mid-way through the first round at UFC 323 last December.

Now Turner will go up against the also 31-year-old Fernandes, who holds an overall 11-2 career record.

Fernandes arrived in the UFC back in late 2023 and lost out by split-decision in his promotional debut.

Fernandes has since compiled a three-fight winning streak though, having TKO’d Muhammad Yahya, won by unanimous decision against Gurman Kutateladze and then most recently TKO’d Harry Hardwick with first round leg-kicks.

Turner vs. Fernandes joins a UFC 330 fight card that will be fronted by welterweight champion Islam Makhachev going up against Ian Machado Garry, while in the co-main event women’s strawweight champ Mackenzie Dern fights Gillian Robertson.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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