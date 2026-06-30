Rafael Fiziev Reveals He Was Seeing Double Before He KO’d Manuel Torres

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Rafael Fiziev Reveals He Was Seeing Double Before He KO’d Manuel Torres

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he was having serious issues with his vision at the start of the second round of his main event fight with Manuel Torres at UFC Fight Night 280 this past weekend, just moments prior to landing a spectacular strike that would pave the way for his KO victory.

“This guy is strong, he [has] reach, long hands, power,” Fiziev said in a post-fight interview backstage. “…[His] last jab on my eye, I didn’t see anything when I opened my both eyes, but when I closed my left eye, I see good.

“Beginning of the second round, I didn’t see anything. I opened my two eyes, I didn’t see anything, like everything double. I think, OK, I’m just throwing spinning back kick because I don’t need the eye to see that, and I throw it like, ‘Oh, man.’”

Fiziev’s wheel kick was powerful enough to break through Torres guard and leave him stunned, enabling ‘Ataman’ to rush in and put him down with follow-up strikes, and then seal the knockout finish with a brief burst of ground-and-pound.

It was a stunning sequence, and has proved to be just what Fiziev needed after a difficult few years that saw him lose four out of his previous five fights, while also having to battle back from an ACL surgery that kept him out for more than a year-and-a-half.

“I’m feeling amazing, man. After this loss in Australia, [to] come back like that, I feel good, I feel great,” Fiziev said. “Zero pressure, zero pressure.

“It’s a very special win, of course. It’s a very special win in my career, because it’s a black line, …last five fights, four lost, and only two bonuses in all of these five losses. And now it’s the third one, so I’m happy.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Paulo Costa Vents Frustration At Delay In Getting Final Fight On UFC Deal Booked

Paulo Costa Vents Frustration At Delay In Getting Final Fight On UFC Deal Booked

Ariane Lipski Announces MMA Retirement

Ariane Lipski Announces MMA Retirement

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Booked For UFC 330

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Booked For UFC 330

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

daniel cormier ufc 200

Daniel Cormier Believes Arman Tsarukyan Is Now Undeniable As Next Challenger For 155lb Title

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 280 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 280 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us