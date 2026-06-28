UFC Fight Night 280 Bonus Awards

Following yesterday’s UFC Fight Night 280 event in Azerbaijan the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



On this occasion four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were distributed, and included one for main event winner Rafael Fiziev, who delivered a highlight-reel finish against Manuel Torres.

This was a hard-hitting fight from the opening bell and Fiziev had to navigate past Torres size advantage to land his strikes, while avoiding the heavy artillery coming back at him. However, at the start of the second round Fiziev unleashed a wheel kick that blasted through Torres guard and dazed him. Before he could regain his bearings Fiziev swarmed him with punches and put him down with a right hand, before a few follow-up strikes on the mat sealed the KO victory.



Asu Almabayev earned his bonus after putting the icing on the cake of a good performance against Charles Johnson by making a smooth transition into the rarely seen Suloev stretch submission during a third-round grappling exchange to force his opponent to tap-out.



Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev delivered one of the fatest KO’s in UFC history just 8 seconds into his fight with Julius Walker courtesy of a single right hand.



Daniil Donchenko earned his performance bonus by putting Theodor Berggren down with a head kick early in the second round and then sealing a TKO stoppage via ground-and-pound.