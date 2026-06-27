Shara Magomedov Beats Michel Pereira By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 280

Shara Magomedov survived being dropped in the first round by Michel Pereira tonight at UFC Fight Night 280 and then fought his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

A feeling out process in the first 30 seconds and then Pereira lands a nice jab. Solid kicks to the thigh from Magomedov.



Straight right down the pipe from Pereira drops Magomedov! Pereira follows him down and starts raining down ground-and-pound. Magomedov covering up and trying to ride out the storm.



Magomedov looking for upkicks now as Pereira postures over him. Pereira gives up on going for a finish for now. Magomedov grabs at his ponytail and the ref warns him not to.



Pereira fully settles into Magmedov’s guard and lands a few elbows. Pereira opts to stand over him then goes back down, getting to knee-on-belly and then taking the back.

Magomedov suddenly able to roll on top in the final minute of the round and is now in Pereira’s guard. Pereira kicks him away and Magomedov spends the last few seconds kicking to his grounded opponent’s leg.



Round Two



A couple of missed leg kicks from Magomedov as he tries to pressure early in the second round.



Pereira attempts a superman punch off the cage but misses and eats a jab. Kick from Magomedov. Question mark kick from Magomedov did at least get partially through, but Pereira seems fine.



Pereira steps into a left hand, but doesn’t connect and stumbles. Magomedov responds with kicks to all levels, from head to leg.



Another missed punch from Pereira and a low kick comes back from Magomedov. Side kick to the body for Magomedov.



Magomedov with a head kick attempt. Now a spinning backfist that goes short of the target.



Body kick for Magomedov. Now a side kick to the midsection. Pereira trying to clinch, but is met by a knee.



Double spin on the kick from Magomedov lands to the body as suddenly increases his striking intensity. Pereira resets and then responds with a rolling thunder attempt at the end of the round.



Round Three



Leg kick for Magomedov. Now a side kick to the body and then back to the leg kick. Pereira’s lead thigh is very red at this stage in the fight.



Pereira focusing on the occasional single punch, but just hasn’t been finding a home for it like he did with that first round knockdown.



Leg kick for Pereira. Calf kick from Magomedov and then a side kick. Jumping kick to the body from him now.



Pereira goes for a takedown attempt, but Magomedov stuffs it and gets on top. Pereira quickly up to his feet but gets poked in the eye as Magomedov tries to push him away and that forces a time-out.



Pereira takes a little time and then they get back to it. Jab for Pereira as Magomedov went for a kick.



A couple of leg kicks land for Pereira. Pereira misses another low kick and then circles. He goes to the body. Magomedov lands a couple of kicks as Pereira tries to land punches. Spinning attack attempted by Magomedov.



Pereira drives in for a takedown and Magomedov threatened with a counter-knee there to fend that off. Pereira clinching up against the cage now.



Knee to the body from Magomedov backs Pereira up. Pereira might have been troubled by that as he continues to stay in reverse gear and so Magomedov comes forward and lands a spinning kick to the body. Pereira feeling that, but keeps going. Magomedov is regaining momentum late in the round, but not enough to find a finish and so we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision

Pereira got off to a strong start in the opening round, manging to put Magomedov down with a good punch, but wasn’t able to finish him with his ground-and-pound afterwards. That early exertion seemed to take a toll on Pereira though as his work-rate dropped in the rounds that followed, with Magomedov going on to get the better of the action to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).