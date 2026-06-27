Matheus Camilo TKO’s Nazim Sadykhov In 91 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 280

Matheus Camilo earned a swift TKO victory over Nazim Sadykhov tonight at UFC Fight Night 280 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Round One

Sadykhov feeling out with some strikes early, but not finding his range yet.



Camilo glides away from Sadykhov as he was pressing forward behind some punches.



Sadykhov steps in to engage again, but Camilo greets him with a straight right that lands flush and crumbles him straight down to the canvas.



Sadykhov is still conscious though and is able to rolls to his back and cover up to try to buy himself some time to recover. Camilo drops down a few hammerfists off his guard and the referee decides Sadykhov has had enough though and waves off the fight, handing Camilo a TKO victory just 91 seconds into the first round.



Perhaps a premature stoppage there and Sadykhov does spring back to his feet immediately afterwards to complain, but he was undoubtedly rocked by that punch so it’s not too bad of a decision.