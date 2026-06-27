Ikram Aliskerov Beats Brunno Ferreira By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 280

Ikram Aliskerov was able to get the better of Brunno Ferreira on the feet and on the mat tonight at UFC Fight Night 280 to earn a clean sweep on the scorecards.

Round One

Aliskerov wades in with a couple of hooks, but Ferreira covers up. Aliskerov continues to apply early pressure and lands a punch to the body.



Aliskerov in on a takedown attempt against the cage. He adjusts and then manages to lift Ferreira up and drop him to the mat.



Ferreira battles back to his feet and breaks free from the clinch.



Aliskerov works the jab and Ferreira lands a low kick. A kick from Aliskerov strays to the groin and forces a brief time-out.



Head kick attempt from Aliskerov is blocked. He lands a low kick and Ferreira responds in kind.



Ferreira misses on an overhand. Aliskerov with a knee upstairs that just grazes the target, then punches.



Aliskerov pressing forward and unleashes a flying knee that lands more to the upper chest than then chin, and then more punches. Now he manages to get Ferreira to the mat and starts working from half-guard. Ferreira gets him back to full guard.



Aliskerov punching the body. A few punches to the head now. Ferreira manages to burst back to his feet just as the 10 second clacker sounds. Ferreira backing up, but then stands his ground and fires off a few punches with purpose before the horn.



Round Two



Aliskerov with a couple of grazing punches. Ferreira lands a straight. He tries for a spinning elbow, but misses and stumbles off-balance.



Aliskerov with a couple of punches and then a knee that lands to the head, but Ferreira takes it.



Another short flurry of punches for Aliskerov and then goes for the takedown and lands it with just over three minutes left in the round to work.



Ferreira trying to scramble and Aliskerov ends up in north-south position. Before he can work a submission Ferreira is scrambling again and Aliskerov is working around to his back. Ferreira stands against the cage and then gets away.



Good punch from Aliskerov and then goes for the flying knee but doesn’t connect. Ferreira landing now. Aliskerov able to take him back down again. Ferreira attempts an upkick and then finds space to work back to his feet.



Jab for Aliskerov. Ferreira comes forward with punches but misses. He tries for a kick, but slips and falls to the mat. Aliskerov looking to get on top, but Ferreira grabs his back first and drags him down just as the round ends.



Round Three



Ferreira punches to the body and then misses a winging overhand. He lands a right hand and then tries a head kick that misses and stumbles.



Aliskerov cleaner with his punches, but both are looking weary at this stage. Kick to the body from Aliskerov and then lands a takedown.



Aliskerov goes into Ferreira’s guard. Ferreira gives up his back and Aliskerov gets the body triangle in and goes to his back, looking for a rear-naked choke. Ferreira survives that attempt and Aliskerov is almost in full mount now, but with the body triangle still in.



Aliskerov with a few punches to the head now. Ferreira goes to all-fours. More punches land to the head from there, but not hard enough to find a finish in the final seconds of the fight.

Decision

No surprise here with Aliskerov dominating the action for three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).