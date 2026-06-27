Rafael Fiziev KO’s Manuel Torres In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 280

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By Ross Cole

Rafael Fiziev KO’s Manuel Torres In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 280

Rafael Fiziev found himself in hard-hitting fight against Manuel Torres tonight at UFC Fight Night 280, but he was up for the challenge and delivered a highlight-reel KO finish early in the second round.

Round One

The main event is underway in Baku!

Body kick for Fiziev and then steps in with a good right hand to the head.

Torres with a body kick now. Torres pushing forward with lengthy straight punches, but Fiziev backs out of range.

Low kick for Fiziev. Fiziev ducks under a punch looking for a takedown, doesn’t get it at first, but then goes for it again and drives Torres to the mat.

Torres able to get back up against the cage. He throws a hard knee, but it strays to the groin. Torres recognises this and stops fighting to allow the time out and time to recover.

Back to it they go soon after. Right hand from Torres. Grazing left hook from Fiziev. Fiziev with a calf kick, but caught a punch in return and then just misses a follow-up strike from Torres.

Jab for Torres. He pumps that out a few times from range without connecting. Low kick from Fiziev as he tries to navigate the reach difference.

In close Torres threatens with a knee upstairs. Now a calf kick from Torres. Fiziev lands his calf kick. Fiziev misses another low kick but lands a left hand afterwards.

Torres lands the jab. Now a body kick, but Fiziev counters with a trip to get him down. Torres soon gets back up.

Body punch for Fiziev and then one upstairs. Body kick from Torres. Punch for Torres down the pipe and then snaps Fiziev’s head back with a long jab at the end of the round.

Round Two

Spinning wheel kick from Fiziev that blasts through Torres guard and drops him! He gets back up, but Fiziev wades in immediately with follow-up punches and lands a right hand clean that floors him again. A few solid punches on the mat then seal the deal for Fiziev, with the KO finish coming just 15 seconds into the second round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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