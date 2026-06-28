UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 280 post-fight interviews with the stars of the main card from yesterday’s event in Azerbaijan.

Rafael Fiziev

Shara Magomedov

Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayev

Ikram Aliskerov

Abus Magomedov

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

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