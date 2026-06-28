Watch UFC Fight Night 280 post-fight interviews with the stars of the main card from yesterday’s event in Azerbaijan.
Rafael Fiziev
Shara Magomedov
Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayev
Ikram Aliskerov
Abus Magomedov
Watch UFC Fight Night 280 post-fight interviews with the stars of the main card from yesterday’s event in Azerbaijan.
Rafael Fiziev
Shara Magomedov
Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayev
Ikram Aliskerov
Abus Magomedov
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