Asu Almabayev Submits Charles Johnson With Suloev Stretch At UFC Fight Night 280

Asu Almabayev capped off a convincing all-round performance against Charles Johnson tonight at UFC Fight Night 280 by locking in a rarely seen submission finish.

Round One

Almabayev misses on a couple of early inside low kicks, but lands one at the third attempt. He tries for an overhand, but Johnson steers his head clear of that one.



Another inside leg kick for Almabayev. Almabayev out of range with a couple of power punches, but lands a body kick. Nice left hook gets through clean.



Another left hand lands for Almabayev. Now he lands a quick takedown. He’s in half-guard now with over three minutes remaining in the round.



Almabayev stands for a moment and then drops back down with a punch. Johnson using his feet to elevate Almabayev, but isn’t able to get back up before his opponent gets back on top.



Almabayev thinking about a guillotine choke but doesn’t commit to it. Johnson on his knees with his back to the cage looking for a moment to stand, but has to be mindful of that submission threat.



Johnson stands, Almabayev takes him straight back down and stays on top despite a scramble.



Johnson back up again, but Almabayev has him down again quickly. A couple of punches landing to the head from Almabayev late in the round from Johnson’s guard.



Round Two



Johnson presses forward behind a few punches as Almabayev slides away. Now a front kick up high, but doesn’t connect.



Body kick for Almabayev. Now a calf kick. Johnson lands one of his own. Almabayev steps in to land another that knocks Johnson off-balance for a moment.



Almabayev tries for a trip takedown, but Johnson stuffs that. Johnson tries for a kick, but slips to his back. He does well to get back up quickly though.



Spinning back kick from Almabayev, but it strays to the groin and Johnson understandably sinks to the mat grimacing, leading to a time-out.



Johnson recovers and the fight goes on. Almabayev with a spinning heel kick now that’s blocked and punches behind it.



Just as Almabayev looks to be stepping up a gear, Johnson suddenly lands a nice purposeful combination.



However, Almabayev gets him to the mat soon after in the center of the Octagon. Johnsojn trying to set up a potential triangle choke, but Almabayev steers clear of that. He takes the back, but Johnson scrambles and gets back to guard.



Johnson goes to his knees again, enabling Almabayev to get to his back. Late in the round Almabayev is getting his hooks in, but not enough time to work for a submission.



Round Three



Calf kick for Almabayev. Light low kick from Johnson and then attempts a front kick that misses the target.



Almabayev lands another takedown in the center of the Octagon. Johnson catches Almabayev’s head with his legs and is trying for the submission, but Almabayev stays patient and then gets free from that attempt.



Almabayev flowing smoothly on top and then gets to the back. Solid right hands landing now. He gets the body triangle in. Johnson starting to stand and trying to shake Almabayev off.



However, Almabayev transitions slickly to a Suloev stretch and he’s got this not often seen submission cinched in! Johnson is all wrapped up and has no choice but to tap out at 3.33mins of the final round.



