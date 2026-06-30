Paulo Costa Vents Frustration At Delay In Getting Final Fight On UFC Deal Booked

Paulo Costa has taken to social media to vent his frustration at the fact the UFC haven’t yet booked him for the final fight of his current UFC contract.



“Since I defeated Azamat [Muzakanov] in April, I have been looking for the next fight,” Costa wrote on X. “I’ve eventually opened the door to fight at heavyweight. UFC told me to wait…wait… Here we are, it’s already July, and [I’m] still looking to fight someone else at light heavyweight, middleweight or even heavyweight but the answer from [the UFC] by Hunter Campbell is the same: ‘Wait.’

“I want to fight. I don’t want to wait. I have just one more fight at my contract, and I want this fight happen soon, but for some reason they don’t.”

It’s interesting to see the 35-year-old Costa’s sudden urgency to fight as he’s actually been fairly inactive over the past five years, having had just six fights during that period, going 3-3 in the process.



There were also some pretty lacklustre performances along the way, but to his credit Costa has looked more like his old self in his last couple of fights, starting with a solid decision win over Roman Kopylov at 185lbs back in July of last year, before moving up to 205lbs in April and delivering a head kick TKO of Murzakanov.



And it comes at a good time for Costa as now he is in a stronger position when it comes to either negotiating a new deal with the UFC or perhaps testing his worth as a free agent.



However, he still has to get his next fight out of the way first, and make sure that he emerges victorious.