Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Booked For UFC 330

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Booked For UFC 330

A middleweight fight between Vicente Luque and Tresean Gore has been signed for the UFC 330 event in Las Vegas on July 11th.

The 34-year-old Luque’s form has been underwhelming over the past few years, going just 3-5 since 2022, despite his record in the UFC prior to that being 14-3.

He is coming off a win though after decided to move back up to 185lbs for the first time in 14 years back in April, which led to him submitting Kelvin Gastelum with an anaconda choke in the 1st round.

Prior to that though he’d suffered back-to-back defeats against Kevin Holland and Joel Alvarez at 170lbs.

Now Luque will try to build some momentum up at 185lbs when he faces the 32-year-old Gore, who holds a 3-4 record in the UFC and 6-4 career record overall.

Like Luque, Gore is coming off a win, having submitted Azamat Bekoev back in April, but he’d lost to both Marco Tulio and Rodolfo Vieira last year.

Luque vs. Gore adds to a UFC 330 fight card that will be headlined by welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry, while in the co-main event women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

daniel cormier ufc 200

Daniel Cormier Believes Arman Tsarukyan Is Now Undeniable As Next Challenger For 155lb Title

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 280 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 280 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 280 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Rafael Fiziev KO’s Manuel Torres In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 280

Rafael Fiziev KO’s Manuel Torres In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 280

Shara Magomedov Beats Michel Pereira By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 280

Shara Magomedov Beats Michel Pereira By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 280

Matheus Camilo TKO’s Nazim Sadykhov In 91 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 280

Matheus Camilo TKO’s Nazim Sadykhov In 91 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 280

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us