Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Booked For UFC 330

A middleweight fight between Vicente Luque and Tresean Gore has been signed for the UFC 330 event in Las Vegas on July 11th.



The 34-year-old Luque’s form has been underwhelming over the past few years, going just 3-5 since 2022, despite his record in the UFC prior to that being 14-3.



He is coming off a win though after decided to move back up to 185lbs for the first time in 14 years back in April, which led to him submitting Kelvin Gastelum with an anaconda choke in the 1st round.



Prior to that though he’d suffered back-to-back defeats against Kevin Holland and Joel Alvarez at 170lbs.



Now Luque will try to build some momentum up at 185lbs when he faces the 32-year-old Gore, who holds a 3-4 record in the UFC and 6-4 career record overall.



Like Luque, Gore is coming off a win, having submitted Azamat Bekoev back in April, but he’d lost to both Marco Tulio and Rodolfo Vieira last year.



Luque vs. Gore adds to a UFC 330 fight card that will be headlined by welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry, while in the co-main event women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson.