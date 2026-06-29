Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

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By Ross Cole

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani Fight Set For UFC 330

A welterweight fight between Geoff Neal and Chidi Njokuani has been added to the UFC 330 event on July 11th in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Neal comes into this match-up off a bad run of form over the past three years that’s seen him lose four of his last five fights.

That slump began with two losses against leading contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Later in 2024, Neal did claim a TKO win over Rafael dos Anjos, although that was due to his opponent injuring his knee just 90 seconds into the fight.

However, Neal has since gone on to suffer back-to-back 1st round KO losses, with Carlos Prates finishing him with a spinning back-elbow last year, while back in February Uros Medic knocked him out in 89 seconds.

Now Neal will go up against the 37-year-old Njokuani, who was on a three-fight winning streak not so long ago, but has since suffered back-to-back defeats since, after being submitted by Jake Matthews and then losing out by unanimous decision to Carlos Leal Miranda.

Neal vs. Njokuani joins a UFC 330 event that will be headlined by welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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