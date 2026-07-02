Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Set for UFC 330

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By Ross Cole

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Set for UFC 330

A welterweight fight between Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj is set to take place at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15th.

A true workhorse of the 170lb division, the 38-year-old Magny actually already holds the record for the most bouts at welterweight (37), and is still looking to expand upon that.

Magny is coming off a loss though, with Yaroslav Amosov catching him in an anaconda choke submission back in December of last year.

Magny had won back-to-back fights prior to that against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Jake Matthews, but overall he’s gone 5-5 in his last 10 bouts.

Now the veteran will go up against the 33-year-old Brahimaj, who is coming off a decision loss to Punahale Soriano a few months ago.

Brahimaj was on a three-fight winning streak beforehand in which he defeated Mickey Gall, Billy Raf Goff and Austin Vanderford, but his overall UFC record now stands at 5-4.

Magny vs. Brahimaj joins a UFC 330 card that will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, while women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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