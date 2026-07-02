Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Set for UFC 330

A welterweight fight between Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj is set to take place at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15th.

A true workhorse of the 170lb division, the 38-year-old Magny actually already holds the record for the most bouts at welterweight (37), and is still looking to expand upon that.



Magny is coming off a loss though, with Yaroslav Amosov catching him in an anaconda choke submission back in December of last year.



Magny had won back-to-back fights prior to that against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Jake Matthews, but overall he’s gone 5-5 in his last 10 bouts.



Now the veteran will go up against the 33-year-old Brahimaj, who is coming off a decision loss to Punahale Soriano a few months ago.



Brahimaj was on a three-fight winning streak beforehand in which he defeated Mickey Gall, Billy Raf Goff and Austin Vanderford, but his overall UFC record now stands at 5-4.



Magny vs. Brahimaj joins a UFC 330 card that will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, while women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.