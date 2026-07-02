Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong To Headline UFC Fight Night 286

A bantamweight fight between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong will headline UFC FIght Night 286 in Shanghai, China on August 29th.



The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov had previously been expected to fight David Martinez at UFC Fight Night 282 earlier this month, but his opponent withdrew due to an injury and so now he’ll face a different opponent a month later instead.



Nurmagomedov holds an 8-1 UFC record, with his sole loss coming in a title challenge against Merab Dvalishvili in January of last year, which he lost by unanimous decision.



Nurmagomedov has since rebounded with back-to-back wins, beating both Mario Bautista and Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision, leaving him ranked No.2 in the division.



Now Nurmagomedov will go up against the 28-year-old Song, who also beat Figueiredo in his last Octagon appearance back in May.



Song, who holds a 12-4-1 UFC record, has been alternating between wins and losses in his last few fights, having also earned victories over Henry Cejudo and Chris Gutierrez, while suffering decision losses to Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, leaving him ranked No.6 heading into this fight.



Nurmagomedov vs. Song is currently the only fight attached to UFC Fight Night 282, which will mark the promotion’s third visit to Shangai.