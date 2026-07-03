Josh Emmett Plotting A Move Back Up To Lightweight

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Josh Emmett Plotting A Move Back Up To Lightweight

Josh Emmett has revealed that he’s plotting a potential move back up to lightweight as he looks to put an end to his current losing slump.

“I’ll definitely fight before the end of the year,” Emmett told MMA Fighting. “I’m enjoying some things that I’ve wanted to do for a while, so I’m doing that right now. Maybe anywhere from October to early December and I might go back up to 155. Just that the cut to ‘45 is just crazy.

“It’s so hard and I think it is affecting my performances. … I think my next fight, you guys will see me back at lightweight.”

Though he started out his MMA career at featherweight, Emmett arrived in the UFC back in 2016 after a number of wins at lightweight on the regional scene.

He then won his first three UFC bouts at 155lbs, before a split-decision loss let to him dropping down to 145lbs, where he’s remained over the years since.

That proved to be a good move at the time as he won seven of his first nine fights in that division, leading to an interim featherweight title shot in early 2023.

However, Emmett has now lost five of his last six fights over the past 3+ years, including his last two appearances ending in the first round, with Youssef Zalal catching him in an armbar submission, while back in March Kevin Vallejos TKO’d him.

Some would say that at 41-years-old that’s a clear sign that the former featherweight contender should consider hanging up his gloves, but instead Emmett is hoping that a move up to 155lbs for the first time in almost nine years could help get him back on track.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Looks Back At ‘Incredible’ UFC: White House Event

Dana White Looks Back At ‘Incredible’ UFC: White House Event

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld To Headline UFC Fight Night 284

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld To Headline UFC Fight Night 284

New Conor McGregor Interview Ahead Of UFC 329 Fight Week

New Conor McGregor Interview Ahead Of UFC 329 Fight Week

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Added To UFC 330

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Added To UFC 330

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Set for UFC 330

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Set for UFC 330

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong To Headline UFC Fight Night 286

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong To Headline UFC Fight Night 286

Sean O’Malley Talks Up Petr Yan Rematch As Biggest 135lb Fight Ever

Sean O’Malley Talks Up Petr Yan Rematch As Biggest 135lb Fight Ever

Michael Bisping Fires Back At Eddie Hearn About Fighter Pay

Michael Bisping Fires Back At Eddie Hearn About Fighter Pay

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us