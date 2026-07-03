Josh Emmett Plotting A Move Back Up To Lightweight

Josh Emmett has revealed that he’s plotting a potential move back up to lightweight as he looks to put an end to his current losing slump.

“I’ll definitely fight before the end of the year,” Emmett told MMA Fighting. “I’m enjoying some things that I’ve wanted to do for a while, so I’m doing that right now. Maybe anywhere from October to early December and I might go back up to 155. Just that the cut to ‘45 is just crazy.

“It’s so hard and I think it is affecting my performances. … I think my next fight, you guys will see me back at lightweight.”

Though he started out his MMA career at featherweight, Emmett arrived in the UFC back in 2016 after a number of wins at lightweight on the regional scene.

He then won his first three UFC bouts at 155lbs, before a split-decision loss let to him dropping down to 145lbs, where he’s remained over the years since.



That proved to be a good move at the time as he won seven of his first nine fights in that division, leading to an interim featherweight title shot in early 2023.

However, Emmett has now lost five of his last six fights over the past 3+ years, including his last two appearances ending in the first round, with Youssef Zalal catching him in an armbar submission, while back in March Kevin Vallejos TKO’d him.



Some would say that at 41-years-old that’s a clear sign that the former featherweight contender should consider hanging up his gloves, but instead Emmett is hoping that a move up to 155lbs for the first time in almost nine years could help get him back on track.