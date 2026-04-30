Ilia Topuria Lays Out Perfect Scenario To Capture Third UFC Title

Ilia Topuria may already have two UFC titles to his name, but ahead of his first lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at the UFC: White House event on June 14th he’s revealed he’s already got his eye on going for a third belt.



In fact, the 29-year-old Topuria claims that if he beats Gaethje in June then his wish is to immediately move up to challenge for the 170lb title as well.



“My goal as a sportsman is always to achieve great things in the sport,” Topuria said. “So, what bigger can you achieve as a sportsman than to collect a third belt? So, I would love to defend my belt against Justin and then have the opportunity to move up in the welterweight division and get my third belt. That will be my perfect scenario.”

No fighter in the history of the UFC has ever won titles in three different divisions, so that would be huge for his legacy if he could accomplish it.



He’s not the only fighter who has his eye on that prize though as former middleweight and light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also pursuing that after making a move up to heavyweight.



And Pereira is closer to achieving it as things stand since he’ll fight Ciryl Gane for the interim-heavyweight title in the co-main event of the same UFC: White House event as Topuria in June.



Meanwhile, standing in the way of Topuria’s dream is current welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who previously held the lightweight belt too.



Like Topuria, Makhachev has been in unstoppable form for a number of years now and currently holds the No.1 spot on the pound-for-pound rankings, so if they ever were to fight it would truly be one of the all-time great match-ups in the sport.