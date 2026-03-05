Dana White To Announce UFC: White House Card This Week

After months of speculation, Dana White has revealed that he intends to announce the full UFC: White House card this week.



Rumors have been flying around all over the place about who might be competing, but White says he and the UFC matchmakers pulled out all the stops to make sure the line-up remained under wraps until now.



“I’ll announce the whole card this week,” White told IFL TV. “The card is done. We’ve been so secretive about this. I’ve got boards, which I’m sure you’ve seen, hanging in our War Room. This isn’t even on the boards.



“We bring in a whiteboard, we write the fights down, and then erase them every time we have a matchmaking meeting.

“Usually, matchmaking meetings are every Tuesday. They’ve been every day for the past two weeks.”

In recent days there’s been talk of a potential super-fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira up at heavyweight, with Ciryl Gane being another option for the former light-heavyweight champion if Jones isn’t on-board.



Meanwhile, there’s been persistent chatter about whether Conor McGregor will make his long awaited comeback at the event, but in his latest update, Ariel Helwani claims that if he does return it may be pushed back until the following month for financial reasons.



“They have an International Fight Week card scheduled for July 11 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena,” Helwani stated on his show. “There’s a greater chance of him fighting on that card than on the White House card because there is no money to be made.”

Despite all the noise, White is remaining tight-lipped ahead of the big announcement.



“We’ll see,” White said on IFL.tv. “We’ll see, brother.”