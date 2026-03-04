Max Holloway will defend his symbolic ‘BMF’ title against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 326 on Saturday night and you can watch his pre-fight interview with Daniel Cormier for Paramount+ below, plus an extended interview with Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.
Watch Max Holloway's Interviews With Daniel Cormier And Mighty Mouse Ahead Of UFC 326
