Rose Namajunas Reveals She’s Cleared To Compete After Eye Injury

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By Ross Cole

Rose Namajunas Reveals She’s Cleared To Compete After Eye Injury

Rose Namajunas has revealed that she’s been cleared to compete again three months after she suffered an eye injury during a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva.

The 33-year-old Namajunas suffered an eye-poke during the fight that led to her having to undergo surgery to insert a silicone tube into the damage eye, but a few months later she’s all healed up and ready to get back to it.

“So you wanna be a fighter? Three months and now I’m healthy finally,” Namajunas wrote on Instagram. “Thumb and eye are all fixed up. Im a bit out of shape but I’m cleared to train now.

Namajunas also took the opportunity to call for stricter rules regarding eye-pokes in the sport.

“I really hope eye pokes will be taken more seriously in the future. I propose instant purse deduction even for an accident. An accident that could seriously affect a fighter’s health long term. Anyways I’m just grateful that it was not more serious.”

A former two-time strawweight champion, Namajunas has gone 3-3 so far since moving up to flyweight in 2023, beating Amanda Lemos, Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick along the way, while suffering losses to Manon Fiorot, Erin Blanchfield and the aforementioned Natalia SIlva.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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