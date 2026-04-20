UFC Fight Night 274 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 274 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 274 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 24th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main even there’s bantamweight action as Aljamain Sterling comes off a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega last year to fight Youssef Zalal, who is 5-0 so far in his 2nd UFC run.

In the co-main event Rafa Garcia comes off back-to-back wins last year to fight Alexander Hernandez, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Davey Grant lost by submission last time out and now goes up against Juan Adrian Luna Marinetti, who arrives from the Contender Series with a 17-1 career record.

Montel Jackson’s six-fight winning streak came to an end last October with a split-decision loss and now he squares up to Raoni Barcelos, who is riding a four-fight unbeaten stretch.

Norma Dumont is pushing towards 135lb title contention aftter winning six fights in a row and next up faces Joselyne Edwards, who has beaten her last four opponents inside the distance.

Opening up the main card will be Marcus Buchecha, who will attempt to get his first UFC win at the third attempt when he fights Ryan Spann, who went 1-1 in the Octagon last year.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 274 card below.

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez
Davey Grant vs. Juan Adrián Luna Martinetti
Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

Prelims

Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico
Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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