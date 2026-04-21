Ronda Rousey Likely To Head Back Into Retirement After Gina Carano Fight

Ronda Rousey’s much hyped comeback from retirement to fight Gina Carano on Netflix next month is likely to be a one-and-done situation according to the former UFC champion.



“I’m done fighting after this,” Rousey told The Breakfast Club. “Unless something goes down in this match that it deserves a trilogy from me and Gina. But I promised my husband, I promised my sister, everybody that this is my last one. I want to have more kids, too.”

And Rousey makes it clear that offering more money wouldn’t be enough to help her change her mind.



“We make money so we can spend our time how we want, with who we want, where we want. I already have that,” Rousey said. “If I’m going spending time away from my family to make more money that’s not going to change our situation at all, what are you doing? It’s just dragon sickness.

“Keep in mind what you’re doing these things for. I’m doing it for them. I don’t want to spend more time away from them trying to get more money that they don’t need.”

It’s not surprising that the 39-year-old Rousey considers this a one-off return as it’s always felt like this fight was a chance for her to try to create a happy ending to her fight story after a decade of frustration that her past accomplishments having been clouded by the two losses she suffered at the tail-end of her career in the UFC.



In that regard Carano was the perfect opponent given that she has name value and a notable place in the history of women’s MMA, but at the same time is 44-years-old, hasn’t fought in 17 years, and being primarily a muay thai striker is vulnerable to ‘Rowdy’s’ infamous armbar submission.



So this feels like a carefully calculated risk on Rousey’s part to add some polish to her legacy with the odds firmly stacked in her favor, while sticking around any longer would lead to pressure to fight the winner of the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes title clash in the UFC, where she’d almost certainly be considered a big underdog.