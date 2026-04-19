UFC Fight Night 273 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 273 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 273 post-fight interviews with some of the stars from last night’s event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Mike Malott

Gilbert Burns

Charles Jourdain

Jai Herbert

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Gauge Young

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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