Jan Blachowicz Out Of UFC 328 Fight With Bogdan Guskov Due To Injury

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By Ross Cole

Jan Blachowicz Out Of UFC 328 Fight With Bogdan Guskov Due To Injury

Former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is out of his rematch with Bogdan Guskov at UFC 328 on May 9th in New Jersey after suffering a knee injury.

“Don’t count your chickens before they hatch,” Blachowicz wrote. “I was supposed to be in the States next week, but plans had to change. I’m beyond pissed. Last round of sparring, wrong position and a kick to the knee. Torn meniscus.

“The plan and goal were clear, so the disappointment is huge. But this isn’t the end! I’m already working on getting back as soon as possible. Coming back to finish things on my own terms. … See you soon!”

It’s a real blow for Blachowicz given that he’s already battling against Father Time at 43-years-old. A torn meniscus doesn’t necessarily mean a long-term layoff though, unless he requires surgery.

Despite his age Blachowicz still holds down the No.4 spot on the 205lb rankings, though that might say something about the state of that division in 2026 given that the former champ hasn’t actually picked up a win since 2022.

Since then Blachowicz has fought to a draw twice against Magomedov Ankalaev and Guskov, as well as suffering two decision losses against Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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