Bo Nickal TKO’s Kyle Daukaus In 1st Round At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Bo Nickal TKO’s Kyle Daukaus In 1st Round At UFC Freedom 250

Bo Nickal earned his 2nd victory in a row via strikes tonight at UFC Freedom 250 by stopping Kyle Daukaus with punches in the first round.

Round One

Nickal misses with his first punch. He throws another big punch, but it’s really just to help him close the range, go for a takedown and takes Daukaus to the mat in the opening minute of the fight.

Nickal in Daukaus’s closed guard for now and lands a couple of good elbows, and he’s already opened up a cut to the temple.

Daukaus trying to lock down Nickal here in the hopes of getting a stand-up. Nickal able to posture up though and lands more elbows. The ref getting impatient though and is soon stepping in to get them to stand back up.

Jab for Nickal. Daukaus with a calf kick. Front kick from Nickal skiffs the head of Daukaus. He then steps in with a clean left followed by a right hook that sinks Daukaus to the canvas for a TKO finish at 4.34mins of the opening round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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