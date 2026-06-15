Justin Gaethje TKO’s Ilia Topuria In 4th Round To Win 155lb Title At UFC Freedom 250

Justin Gaethje delivered a huge upset tonight by TKO’ing the previously undefeated Ilia Topuria by way of a corner-stoppage at the end of the fourth round to fulfil his dream of becoming the UFC’s lightweight champion.

Round One

The lightweight main event is underway at the White House.



Gaethje lands a good jab immediately. Gaethje works the jab again as Topuria presses forward and lands a leg kick.



Gaethje with more jabs that come off the high guard. Leg kick for Gaethje. Gaethje with a right hand and then Topuria counters with a right of his own.



Topuria looks for a big punch, but Gaethje avoids it. Gaethje threatening with a high kick attempt, but Topuria blocks it.



Topuria lands a right hand cleanly. Gaethje putting together punches. Topuria has some blood near his right eye.



Right hands getting through for Topuria. Nice uppercut from Gaethje. Jabs exchanged and Gaethje’s looked to land harder.



Uppercut again from Gaethje in close. Now a right hand from Gaethje who has really found his range early.



Uppercut attempt from Gaethje and then a nice right hand behind it. Overhand lands for Gaethje. Now threatening with a head kick attempt. Topuria showing a good chin, but needs to be careful not to take too much punishment.



Topuria starting to up his intensity now as he fires off a combination. Gaethje lands. Topuria with a big, crisp combo.



Back and forth action here. Topuria butchers the body. Late in the round and they go toe-to-toe with almost reckless abandon, with both men landing, but Topuria’s work was crisper. He’s wearing the damage on his face though as the round ends.

Round Two



Low kick for Topuria. Feints from the champion. He lands a low kick. Brief exchange and both fighters land.



Uppercut for Gaethje after Topuria lands to the body. Gaethje fakes a takedown.



Topuria starting to avoid the jab now, then lands a clean jab of his own. Right hand lands for Gaethje. Now a jab for him. He works the uppercut.



Topuria taking these punches though and applies pressure. Crisp bodywork from Topuria.



Topuria again rips to the body and these might be taking a toll. Gaethje trying to fire back.



Topuria going all-in on the body here to great effect. Multiple clinical shots chop up the midsection and Gaethje is now just covering up and trying to hang on in there. Topuria lands again and Gaethje has to go down to the mat.



Topuria follows him onto the mat. Topuria trying for an armbar now, then transition to a triangle choke from top position.



Gaethje surviving and Topuria gives up on the submission and works to full mount. Now knee on belly for the champion, then side control. He’s taking a bit o a breather now after an intense opening two rounds.



Round Three

Gaethtje gets a collar-tie in the center of the Octagon. Knee to the body for him and then Topuria peels away.



Right hand lands for Gaethje. Gaethje looks for a low kick and Topuria counters well with a punch upstairs.



Long right hand lands for Gaethje. Topuria pacing himself a lot more this round as he looks to build back his energy reserves.



Jab connects for Gaethje. He lands again and then a right hand that buckles Topuria’s legs!! Topuria slowly sinking to the canvas and is bleeding onto the canvas as Gaethje tries to fish for a potential d’arce choke.



Topuria is able to stand back up with a crimson mask where his face used to be. Topuria’s unbeaten record is under threat!



Punch lands for Topuria. Topuria paws at his bloodied nose. Gaethje lands a right hand and then clinches up in the center of the Octagon. He lands a right hand as he backs off.



They clinch up again and Topuria lands a knee to the body. Back to striking range. Good right hand for Topuria. Now a right lands for Gaethje and hurts Topuria again!



Topuria able to walk that one off, but looks a bit stiff. Gaethje jumps in with a knee and they clinch up. They jockey for position against the cage. Gaethje with knees to the leg and then a head kick that’s blocked.



Topuria goes back to his corner with his face looking a mess and both eyes swollen.



In his corner Topuria’s team are talking about him not being able to see. Topuria says he’s ok to continue. The ref opts to bring in the doctor. He takes a look and is about to call the fight off, but Topuria intervenes and insists he can keep fighting. The doc looks again and then he’s allowed to fight on.



Round Four



Right hgand lands for Gaethje. They clinch up. Gaethje with a takedown, but Topuria gets back up. Gaethje in the clinch and landing knees.



Back to striking range. Gaethje’s jab lands. And again. Jab for Topuria and now a right hand.



Right hand connects for Topuria and Gaethje again lands a counter. Another solid right gets through for Topuria.



Gaethje backs up to the cage. Topuria with a jab, but then Gaethje attempts a jumping knee.



Hard punch for Gaethje and Topuria is wincing from what turns out to have actually been a thumb graze.



Topuria in close and manages to land an important takedown. Topuria into full mount. Gaethje does well to explode free and get back up.



Topuria works to the body. Gaethje looking at the clock. Topuria with another takedown attempt, but Gaethje sprawls on top. Big knee to the body from Gaethje to his grounded opponent and Topuria covers up for the last few seconds.



Topuria slumps down on the stool bloodied and beaten up. Someone from his corner seems to decide that enough is enough and soon after the ref waves the fight off!! Justin Gaethje is the UFC’s new lightweight champion by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5.00mins of the fourth round.



What a crazy fight to end this one-of-a-kind event at the White House!

