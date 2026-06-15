Sean O’Malley TKO’s Aiemann Zahabi In Round Two At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Sean O’Malley TKO’s Aiemann Zahabi In Round Two At UFC Freedom 250

Sean O’Malley delivered a 2nd round TKO finish over Aiemann Zahabit tonight at UFC Freedom 250.

Round One

O’Malley immediately taking the center of the Octagon as Zahabi circles on the outside.

Body punch for O’Malley. Zahabi looks for an inside leg kick. Quick punches from O’Malley come off Zahabi’s guard.

Another nice body punch from O’Malley. He tries to counter over the top now. Then back to the body.

Zahabi flinching a bit as O’Malley is attacking. Zahabi with a leg kick. O’Malley still investing in the body shots.

Now O’Malley lands the jab. Left hook gets through for Zahabi. Body punch for O’Malley. Inside leg kicks from Zahabi.

Zahabi steps into another leg kick. O’Malley looks far slicker and faster than Zahabi in this opening round.

Left hand gets through nicely for O’Malley. He’s able to land a few more punches late in the round.

Round Two

Rushing leg kicks from Zahabi. Right hand for him. Back to the leg kick. O’Malley doubles up on the jab and then a left hand. Another leg kick for Zahabi.

Jab for O’Malley and Zahabi continues to land the leg kick. O’Malley with a nice left hand while switching stance.

O’Malley works the jab and Zahabi sticks to the leg kick. Spinning kick attempt from O’Malley upstairs comes up short.

Two more leg kicks from Zahabi counter O’Malley’s jabs. Another double-jab, straight combo lands for O’Malley.

Zahabi with yet more leg kicks. Right hand gets through for O’Malley.

O’Malley steps back and then lands a clean straight left that drops Zahabi! He gets back up, but is immediately greeted by a hard right hand that sends him straight back down. O’Malley salutes the crowd before Zahabi hit the canvas, knowing that the fight is over, with the official verdict being a TKO win at 4.02mins of the 2nd round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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