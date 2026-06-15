Ciryl Gane Stops Alex Pereira By TKO In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Ciryl Gane Stops Alex Pereira By TKO In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

Ciryl Gane got the better of Alex Pereira tonight at UFC Freedom 250, managing to TKO him in the second round to win the interim heavyweight title.

Round One

The interim heavyweight title fight is underway at the White House!

Head kick attempt almost immediately from Pereira comes close. Low kick from him now. Gane with a leg kick of his own now.

Another fast head kick attempt from Pereira is blocked. Gane feeling out with a few strikes, but not really in range to land them.

Gane avoids a leg kick. Now he lands one. Push kick from him too. Jab for Gane now. He gets that again as he starts to settle in and find his range.

Gane threatens with a potential takedown, but doesn’t commit to it. Body kick and a leg kick from Gane.

A couple of punches for Gane upstairs now and he tests out a head kick that doesn’t find the mark.

Pereira stalking Gane now. Body punch for Gane. Now a left hand. Calf kick from Pereira. Now one from Gane.

High kick attempted from PEreira and Gane counters with a body kick. Gane fakes another takedown attempt.

Inside low kick for Pereira. A head kick attempt comes up short. Calf kick from Gane.

Jab lands for Gane at the end of the round, but Pereira responds with a hard punch.

Round Two

Oblique kick from Gane. Now an inside leg kick. Head kick from Pereira is blocked.

Reached right hand from Gane. Gane attempts a takedown, but it’s blocked.

Well-timed jab from Gane as Pereira was stepping in drops him to the mat. Gane blasting him with hammer-fists and elbows now on the mat, but Pereira is all heart as he battles back to his feet.

Pereira still trying to hang on in there but looks dazed. Gane gets back to work and is able to march forward landing more powerful left and right hands that send Pereira reeling against the cage, and though he’s not quite fully down the ref decides he’s taken enough punishment!

Huge TKO victory for Gane then at 1.27mins of the second round to become the UFC’s new interim heavyweight champion.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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