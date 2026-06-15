Josh Hokit TKO’s Derrick Lewis In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Josh Hokit TKO’s Derrick Lewis In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

Josh Hokit comfortably earned a 2nd round TKO victory over a lethargic looking Derrick Lewis tonight at UFC Freedom 250.

Round One

Push kick from Hokit. Tentative calf kick from Hokit. Now oblique kicks from Hokit and then loses his balance trying a spinning kick.

Lewis throws a big punch, but Hokit moved out the way of that. Good right hand from Hokit.

Suddenly Hokit drives in for a takedown and lands it easily. Hokit Stands over Lewis and lands a few punches. A few left hands get through now. He’s loading up on a few elbows as Lewis struggles to try to get up. Lewis looks like he is going to get upright, but then Hokit does well to bring him straight back down.

Hokit’s elbows already has Lewis cut near his eyebrow. He’s briefly in mount. Lewis trying to stand again, but he’s looking quite low on energy out there already and is unable to.

Hokit suddenly goes for an armbar and he manages to extend the arm, but he’s not got the positioning right and so Lewis is able to hang on in there until the end of the round.

Round Two

Jab for Hokit. Head kick attempt from Lewis, but Hokit steers clear of that. Hokit in on a takedown attempt, but this time Lewis punches his way back out of that.

Lewis trying to march forward and apply some pressure now. The crowd responds by chanting his name.

Lewis throws a few punches, but not finding the mark. Hokit steps in and lands a couple of punches down the pipe.

Hokit starting to find a home for his punches regularly now and backs up the tired looking Lewis a couple of times.

Right hand gets through again for Hokit. Another one-two. Lewis with a couple of big swings and misses, and is not looking good at all.

Hokit clinches up against the cage and works to the body. They move away from the cage. Hokit blasts Lewis with a three-piece combo.

Lewis is completely out of gas and as Hokit continues to land punches ‘The Black Beast’ leans over like he’s had enough and is bludgeoned to the canvas. More blows land from there to seal the TKO victory at 4.09mins of the 2nd round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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