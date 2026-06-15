Maurício Ruffy TKO’s Michael Chandler In 1st Round At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Maurício Ruffy TKO’s Michael Chandler In 1st Round At UFC Freedom 250

Mauricio Ruffy styled on Michael Chandler tonight at UFC Freedom 250, including landing a couple of damaging spinning heel kicks on his way to a 1st round TKO finish.

Round One

Calf kick for Chandler as he circles around Ruffy. He reaches for a leg, but doesn’t commit to it.

Now a calf kick from Ruffy. Jab from Ruffy puts Chandler back on his heels for a moment.

Chandler again reaching for a potential takedown, but doesn’t go for it in the end.

Grazing right hand from Ruffy. Spinning back kick to the midsection from Ruffy.

Superman punch from Chandler lands. Chandler faking the takedown, but Ruffy lands a jab and Chandler is bleeding from the nose already.

Backfist attempt from Ruffy. Spinning heel kick attempt from Ruffy is blocked, but Chandler’s leg seemed to buckle for a moment. Chandler goes for a takedown, but can’t keep Ruffy down.

Uppercut from Ruffy stumbles Chandler backwards to the mat for a moment. He gets back up quickly, but Chandler is struggling here. Ruffy with a punishing punch to the body.

Another spinning heel kick from Ruffy partially gets through Chandler’s guard and rocks him. Chandler woozily goes to the mat and eats a series of uppercuts as he tries to struggle back up, leading to the ref stepping in to call an end to the fight. Big TKO win for Ruffy at 4.29mins of the 1st round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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