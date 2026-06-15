Diego Lopes KO’s Steve Garcia In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

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By Ross Cole

Diego Lopes KO’s Steve Garcia In 2nd Round At UFC Freedom 250

Diego Lopes KO’d Steve Garcia in the 2nd round of the opening fight at UFC Freedom 250 tonight at the White HOuse.

Diego Lopes was coming off second-best in his fight with Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250 until mid-way through the second round when he suddenly landed big and shifted the whole momentum of the fight, paving the way for a knockout finish.

Round One

We’re finally underway at the White House!

Head kick attempt from Lopes early is blocked. Garcia with a solid three-piece combo and Lopes tries to fire back.

Right hook for Garcia. He steps into a jab. Another head kick attempt from Lopes is blocked. Soon after another is blocked.

Kick from Lopes to the leg and then a kick from Garcia. Garcia lunges in and lands a body blow. Inside leg kick from Garcia.

Glancing counter from Lopes. Garcia pumps out the jab. Low kick from Lopes. Garcia applying pressure now and throw a few punches down the pipe.

Straight left for Garcia. He tries a spinning head kick, but Lopes is out of range.

Round Two

Garcia with light punches. Low kick for Lopes. Another unsuccessful head kick attempt from Lopes.

Lopes comes close with a short counter hook. Jab for Garcia. Oblique kicks from Garcia. Now a couple of quick left hands.

Hard straight left connects for Garcia as he continues to control the stand-up action.

Lopes steps in with an uppercut and another punch behind it. Left hand scores for Garcia.

Garcia stepping up his intensity, but suddenly Lopes blasts him with a big left hook that has him hurt.

Garcia trying to battle through this and so now they are both going toe-to-toe. They swing for the fences and both are landing, but it’s Lopes who lands clean with a couple of big punches, and a flush left puts him down!

Lopes stands over Garcia and rains down punches that deliver a KO finish at 2.42mins of the 2nd round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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