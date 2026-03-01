King Green TKO’s Daniel Zellhuber At UFC Fight Night 268

By Ross Cole

King Green proved there’s life in the old dog yet as he TKO’d the much younger Daniel Zellhuber late in the 2nd round tonight at UFC Fight Night 268 after having dominated the action up to that point.

Round One

Zellhuber immediately pressuring. Calf kick from Green. Clipping left hook from Green as Zellhuber stumbles.

Green with a takedown, but Zellhuber is right back up. Good jab from Green. Now a one-two and Zellhuber misses on his punches.

Oblique kick from Green. Body punch for him. Zellhuber still trying to find his range. Green lands another takedown, and Zellhuber tries to get on top, but they end up returning to the feet.

Left hand for Green. Another oblique kick and then a grazing blow. A punch lands to the body.

Body kick for Zellhuber. Left hand for Green and Zellhuber lands a punch in return.

Green playing to the crowd. Zellhuber tags him with a few punches, but then he returns fire with a solid one-two.

Back to the oblique kick from Green. Spinning body kick from him now. He ducks under a punch and then lands one of his own.

Kick from Green, but Zellhuber blasts him with a counter punch to the body that hurts the veteran for a moment, but he recovers quickly.

Zellhuber still trying to figure out his tricky opponent as the round comes to a close.

Round Two

Zellhuber with a head kick and another one behind it, but Green evades them.

Low kick from Zellhuber, but Green takes him down. Zellhuber trying to work a buggy choke here. The ref is checking on Green, but he gives him the thumbs up. Zellhuber gives up on the choke, but then goes back to it. Green seems ok though and is landing knees to the body.

Green breaks free of the buggy choke again. Zellhuber scrambles back to his feet, but Green is still holding his back.

Green trying to land another takedown, but then gives up on it and goes to striking range.

Green with a right and left hand. He puts together another couple of punches. Zellhuber still not dialled in with his own offense. Clipping right hand from Zellhuber.

Body punch from Green. Right hand for Zellhuber. Green with a right. Zellhuber tries to land a body punch, but gets caught by a counter to the head that seems to rock him for a moment, but he soon recovers.

Body punch for Green. Green firing off punches. He lands a heavy left hand that wobbles Zellhuber badly and sends him staggering backwards into the cage and then slumps to the mat under fire. Green continues to onslaught on the mat, and the ref has quickly seen enough, leading to a TKO stoppage at 4.55mins of Rd2

