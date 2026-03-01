Imanol Rodriguez TKO’s Kevin Borjas In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 268

Imanol Rodriguez had to battle through adversity after being rocked early in the first round against Kevin Borjas, and his perseverance paid off when he delivered a TKO finish in the second round.

Round One

Hard low kick from Rodriguez. Left hand for him. Now another low kick.



Big exchange and Borjas lands a punch that floors Rodriguez! The ref is rushing in to wave off the fight, but Rodriguez battles back to his feet and the action continues.



Borjas aims a knee to the head and continues to press forward aggressively with strikes. Rodriguez still showing his willingness to battle on though and is able to land an important takedown.



Rodriguez getting time to recuperate now in the center of the Octagon, opting for control rather than damage for now.



Into the final minute of the round and Rodriguez starts to land a few strikes from half-guard. Still pacing himself though and Borjas manages to scramble himself back to his feet just as the round comes to a close.



Round Two



Solid leg kick for Rodriguez. He fires off a few punches now, but Borjas backs out of harms way.



Jab for Rodriguez. Now a front kick attempt. Low kick for Borjas. Another jab for Rodriguez. Rodriguez with a couple of flurries, but only partially connecting.



Head kick attempt from Rodriguez. Rodriguez lunges forward with his hand extended and there’s a grazing eyepoke that forces a brief time-out.



Rodriguez with a takedown attempt that doesn’t pay off. Borjas with a solid one-two.



Rodriguez tries for a single-leg takedown, but then aborts that to land a three-piece combo instead.



Borjas with a glancing right hand. Rodriguez with a front kick to the body and a solid left hand. He tries to pressure Borjas up against the cage.



Spinning elbow attempt from Borjas that’s blocked. Rodriguez with a right hand near the back of the head that didn’t seem too potent at first glance, but Borjas pauses for a moment and then slumps to the mat! And that’s it, Rodriguez earns a big TKO finish at 4.21mins of the 2nd round.