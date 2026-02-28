UFC Fight Night 268 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 268 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 268 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights late replacement Lone’er Kavanagh in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez
Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes
Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Prelims

Ryan Gandra vs. José Daniel Medina
Ailín Pérez vs. Macy Chiasson
Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes
Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaitė
Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall
Damian Pinas vs. Wesley Schultz

