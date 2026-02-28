Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 268 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights late replacement Lone’er Kavanagh in the flyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco



Prelims



Ryan Gandra vs. José Daniel Medina

Ailín Pérez vs. Macy Chiasson

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes

Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaitė

Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall

Damian Pinas vs. Wesley Schultz