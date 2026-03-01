UFC Fight Night 268 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 268 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a preliminary card scrap between Regina Tarin and Ernesta Kareckaite.



Tarin had come in on just three days notice for her UFC debut and immediately found herself in a bloody battle against Karackaite as they engaged in back-and-forth striking exchanges throughout the 15 minute fight. In the end though it was Tarin who largely had the upper-hand and that led her to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).



Lone’er Kavanagh emerged with an upset decision victory over Brandon Moreno in the main event, and also earned a ‘Performance Of The Night’ award for his impressive performance over five rounds with the former champion.



This was a big step up in competition for Kavanagh, especially since he was coming in on three weeks notice after his first ever KO loss, but you wouldn’t have known it as he was exceptionally composed throughout the fight. Kavanagh used his speed and movement to his advantage, while deploying fast, accurate punches and punishing calf kicks that wore on Moreno as the fight went on. Moreno eventually had to resort to grinding clinch work against the cage to get a foothold in the fight, but in the end it was Kavanagh who emerged with a convincing unanimous decision victory (49-46, 48-47 x2).

Also earning a performance bonus was Imanol Rodriguez, who found himself in a bad spot early in the fight when Kevin Borjas dropped him with a big punch, with Rodriguez only just scrambling back to his feet in time to prevent the ref from ending the action. To his credit, Rodriguez was able to land a takedown to help clear the cobwebs, and then in the second round he began finding some success on the feet, before a right hand unexpectedly caused a delayed reaction from Borjas, pausing for a moment before suddenly slumping to the canvas, resulting in a TKO finish.