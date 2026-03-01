UFC Fight Night 268 Bonus Awards

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 268 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 268 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a preliminary card scrap between Regina Tarin and Ernesta Kareckaite.

Tarin had come in on just three days notice for her UFC debut and immediately found herself in a bloody battle against Karackaite as they engaged in back-and-forth striking exchanges throughout the 15 minute fight. In the end though it was Tarin who largely had the upper-hand and that led her to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).

Lone’er Kavanagh emerged with an upset decision victory over Brandon Moreno in the main event, and also earned a ‘Performance Of The Night’ award for his impressive performance over five rounds with the former champion.

This was a big step up in competition for Kavanagh, especially since he was coming in on three weeks notice after his first ever KO loss, but you wouldn’t have known it as he was exceptionally composed throughout the fight. Kavanagh used his speed and movement to his advantage, while deploying fast, accurate punches and punishing calf kicks that wore on Moreno as the fight went on. Moreno eventually had to resort to grinding clinch work against the cage to get a foothold in the fight, but in the end it was Kavanagh who emerged with a convincing unanimous decision victory (49-46, 48-47 x2).

Also earning a performance bonus was Imanol Rodriguez, who found himself in a bad spot early in the fight when Kevin Borjas dropped him with a big punch, with Rodriguez only just scrambling back to his feet in time to prevent the ref from ending the action. To his credit, Rodriguez was able to land a takedown to help clear the cobwebs, and then in the second round he began finding some success on the feet, before a right hand unexpectedly caused a delayed reaction from Borjas, pausing for a moment before suddenly slumping to the canvas, resulting in a TKO finish.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Promo Video

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Lone’er Kavanagh Defeats Brandon Moreno By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

Lone’er Kavanagh Defeats Brandon Moreno By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

David Martínez Beats Marlon Vera By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

David Martínez Beats Marlon Vera By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

King Green TKO’s Daniel Zellhuber At UFC Fight Night 268

King Green TKO’s Daniel Zellhuber At UFC Fight Night 268

Édgar Cháirez Defeats Felipe Bunes By Split-Decision At UFC Fight night 268

Édgar Cháirez Defeats Felipe Bunes By Split-Decision At UFC Fight night 268

Imanol Rodriguez TKO’s Kevin Borjas In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 268

Imanol Rodriguez TKO’s Kevin Borjas In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 268

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us