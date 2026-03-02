UFC 326 Fight Card

UFC 326 takes place on Saturday night, March 7th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event the symbolic ‘BMF’ title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against Charles Oliveira, with both stars coming off a win last time out.



In the co-main event Caio Borralho and Reiner de Ridder are both eager to get back into the win column after their impressive winning streaks were broken in their previous Octagon appearances.



The 38-year-old Rob Font comes in off a loss in September of last year to fight a man 17-years younger than him, Raul Rosas Jr, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Drew Dober ended a three-fight losing slump with a TKO victory last time out and now fights Michael Johnson, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Gregory Rodrigues has won his last two fights and now opens up the UFC 326 main card against Brunno Ferreira, who is on a three-fight unbeaten run.



Check out the full UFC 326 card below.

Main Card



Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr

Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long

Donte Johnson vs Dusko Todorovic

Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes

Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar

JooSang Yoo vs Gaston Bolanos

Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato