Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker Set For UFC 327

A light-heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker is reportedly in the works for UFC 327 in Miami, Florida on April 11th.

The 36-year-old Reyes appeared to be in danger of sliding out of the UFC altogether back in 2022 after losing four fights in a row.

However, after an extended absence he re-emerged in 2024 and rediscovered the form that had once taken him to a title shot at 205lbs, racking up three stoppage victories in a row, including a 1st round KO of Dustin Jacoby, 2nd round TKO of Anthony Smith and then another 1st round KO win over Nikita Krylov.

Reyes resurgence has since been abruptly halted by Carlos Ulberg though, who KO’d him late in the opening round back in September, leaving him now ranked No.9 heading into his next fight.

Reyes will now be going up against the 33-year-old Walker, whose only fight this year saw him TKO Zhang Mingyang.

2024 had been a tough year for the Brazilian though as he’d suffered back-to-back KO losses against Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir, so he’s currently placed at No.12 on the light-heavyweight ladder.

Reyes vs. Walker hasn’t officially been announced yet and is currently the only fight ear-marked for the UFC 327 event.

