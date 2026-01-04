Watch UFC’s New Promo To Welcome In The Paramount+ Era

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

The UFC’s new era on Paramount+ began on January 1st and they’ve now issued a new promo to celebrate the money-spinning broadcasting deal.

The era will really kick into gear on January 24th with the first live event on the platform, UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett, but in the mean time subscribers can now watch every UFC event since it began in 1993 on-demand via Paramount+.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

