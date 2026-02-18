Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Ex-UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn has done the world a favor by elbowing an obnoxious influencer who was provoking him at a party, and luckily it was all streamed on KIck so that everyone gets to enjoy how it all went down.



For those who don’t know, the 49-year-old Ghosn fought for the likes of the UFC, Strikeforce and WEC back in the 2000’s was at one point managed by Dana White, but retired in 2009 with a 10-8 career record.



In the years since Ghosn has turned his hand to managing other fighters via his Arsenal Sports Agency, working with the likes of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Dustin Poirier, Chael Sonnen, Aljamain Sterling and more.



Ghosn is friends with ‘Rampage’, who was hosting a house party that was being streamed live on the Kick platform when this whole situation transpired.



During the party Ghosn had the misfortune of coming into contact with an influencer by the name of ‘Deen The Great’, who has boxed for the Misfits promotion in the past and holds a 4-1 record.



The 25-year-old Deen bit off more than he could chew when he started talking trash to Ghosn, and at one point threatened to slap him.



Ghosn didn’t take too kindly to that and landed a hard elbow to the face of Deen, sending him reeling off-camera.



Believe it or not this wasn’t the first time Deen had been hit the last couple of days as he’d also provoked bodybuilding influencer Larry Wheels by repeatedly trying to flirt with his wife, which led to him receiving a well deserved slap.



Deen has now become the laughing stock of the internet, and you can watch him getting hit as many times as you like in the clips below.

Deen The Great just got knocked out by former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn 😳 pic.twitter.com/OIs3nP5ZGb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 18, 2026