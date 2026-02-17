Sean O’Malley Fears He Might Not Be Getting Place On UFC: White House Card

By Ross Cole

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has been hoping to get a call from the UFC about fighting on their UFC: White House event in June, but so far he’s not heard anything from them.

“They said they were starting the White House card last week, Tuesday matchmaking. They said they were starting it,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel on Monday. “I haven’t got a call. I haven’t got a jingle. Haven’t heard nothing.

“The ol’ Suga Show might not be on the White House. It’s still so far out like , it’s still far enough out – I don’t know. I’m seeing Jon Jones. I’m seeing GSP (Georges St-Pierre) maybe. Conor [McGregor] versus Nate [Diaz]. But it’s like they’ve got to do something big.”

The 31-year-old O’Malley has been a star for the UFC in recent years and managed to win the 135lb title with a unanimous decision victory over Aljamain Sterling in 2023, before successfully defending it against Marlon Vera the following year.

However, O’Malley then faced the man who would prove to be his nemesis in Merab Dvalishvili, who claimed back-to-back wins over him, leaving him in an awkward spot in the division.

Things have looked up since then though, with Dvalishvili’s dominant run as champion ending back in December with a loss to Petr Yan, while a month later O’Malley got back to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Song Yadong.

So there’s now a clear path back to title contention for the No.3 ranked O’Malley, but the UFC may look to run back Yan vs. Dvalishvili first.

And adding a further spanner to the works, according to Merab that fight wouldn’t happen at the White House show due to Yan being Russian.

Beyond that, if the UFC were keen on having O’Malley’s star power on the White House card then perhaps the best option would be an all-American clash with the No.4 ranked Cory Sandhagen, which feels like a match-up that has to happen at some point.

