UFC Fight Night 267 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 267 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 21st in Seattle, Washington and you can see the full fight card below.



In the main event former middleweight champion Sean Strickland comes off a second loss to Dricus du Plessis and now takes on the in-form Anthony Hernandez, who is on an eight-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event Geoff Neal tries to bounce back from a KO loss when he goes up against Uros Medic, who is coming off back-to-back 1st round finishes via strikes.



Dan Ige has lost four of his last six fights as he now hopes to turn things around against Melquizael Costa, who by way of contrast is on a five-fight winning run.



Up at heavyweight, Serghei Spivac comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Ante Delija, who suffered a 1st round KO defeat back in November of last year.



The undefeated Jacobe Smith is 2-0 in the UFC so far and looks to continue that run against the debuting Josiah Harrell, who mirrors his opponents career record of 11-0.



In the main card opener, Zachary Reese is unbeaten in his last three fights, whereas his opponent Michel Pereira is trying to break free of a three-fight losing slump.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 267 card below.

Main Card



Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell

Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira



Prelims



Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal Miranda

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano

Philip Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle

Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice