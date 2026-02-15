Manel Kape Claims 125lb Champ Joshua Van Is Fighting Tatsuro Taira Next

Manel Kape may have just prematurely spilled the beans about the UFC’s plans for new flyweight champion Joshua Van’s first title defense, and it doesn’t involve him.



Some have been speculating that the No.2 ranked Kape could be getting lined up to fight Van, but he has revealed that’s not the case as he’s been told the No.3 placed Tatsuro Taira is getting a shot at the belt instead.



“Fake news. I am not fighting my “son” Joshua Van,” Kape declared on X. “My team and I have been pushing for this fight since my last one. However, according to the UFC, they had already promised the title shot to Tatsuro Taira after he defeated Brandon Royval. Even knowing that, we kept pushing to make this fight happen on March 7th. UFC told us there was a strong possibility. I was already cutting weight by Monday I was down to 144 lbs. In the end, the UFC decided not to move forward with the fight because the short time. We keep moving forward. Patient as always. And believe me patience is something I’ve mastered. Champion soon Insha’Allah.”

Not done there, in a follow-up post Kape revealed that he intends to get back into the Octagon by May or June.



“The UFC gave me the opportunity to sit out and wait for the title fight winner. And knowing they honor their promises, I could definitely wait , that’s what most fighters would do. But I’m not most fighters . And I’m not a coward who sits on his ranking position. I want one more fight in May or June, because that’s going to be the biggest contract renewal in this division. You can call me the Floyd Mayweather of the Flyweights.”