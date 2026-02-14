Nate Diaz Says He’d Slap Charles Oliveira, But Then Has Change Of Heart

By Ross Cole

Nate Diaz recently claimed that he intends to come back to the UFC to win the symbolic ‘BMF’ title, and in a new interview he revealed who he wanted to win the currently scheduled bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, while throwing in who he’d like to slap too.

“I like Max,” Diaz told Clocked N Loaded when asked who he thought would win the Holloway vs. Oliveira title fight at UFC 326 in March. “I’ll slap the shit out of the other one [Charles Oliveira].

“That was rude what I said but I’ll f*ck him up.”

Some fans misinterpreted what Diaz had said and thought he meant he wanted to slap Holloway, but he’s since taken to clarify that he wasn’t talking about slapping ‘Blessed’, and it seems he has a bit of a guilty conscious about saying he wanted to slap Oliveira as well.

“I didn’t say I’d slap Max Hollaway I said that about Olivera but I shouldn’t have said that either it was rude and I was fd up,” Diaz wrote on X. “If we were fighting in a caged match I might attempt it but that was rude I shouldn’t have said that my bad Bruhs all Respecto.”

Meanwhile, Diaz also addressed the issue of when he’d like to make his UFC comeback, and most fans can likely predict what his answer was since it’s the same as apparently almost everyone else in the sport.

“The White House would be perfect,” Diaz said.

Watch Diaz’s full interview below as he always endorses his brother Nick’s desire to make another comeback.

