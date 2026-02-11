UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has undergone double eye surgery as a a result of the eye-pokes he suffered during a title fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October of last year.



The latest update on Aspinall’s Instagram page comes from Optegra, the medical team who have just completed his double eye operation.



“After his highly publicised eye poke injury, Optegra’s expert team is proud to have supported MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight Champion @tomaspinallofficial,” Optegra’s post reads. “Over recent months we’ve been working closely with him on his recovery. Following his operation on both eyes we continue the journey to get Tom’s vision back to fighting fitness.”

At this stage there’s no timeline as to when Aspinall may be ready to resume his career, but for now he remains the champion, with the expectation being that he will likely rematch Gane when does return to action.



You’d have to imagine that the UFC would ideally like that to happen at the UFC: White House event in June, but with the matchmaking for that show expected to be settled by the end of this week that may well be too soon to guarantee that Aspinall would be ready by then.



