Dana White States White House Event Will Be Most Watched UFC Show Ever

Dana White and his matchmaking team are currently figuring out the fight card for the one-of-a-kind UFC: White House event on June 14th, and he’s predicting it’ll be the most watched UFC event of all-time.



“We believe that this is going to be the most watched UFC event ever,” White said on Paramount UFC. “It’s going to introduce a lot of people to it that have never seen it before. And when you talk about like me, the executive team, the staff that works here, the media that covers us and the fighters, this is going to be the most unique, amazing night of our entire careers.

“The fighters are walking from the Oval Office,” White continued. “This is a very special one-of-one night. And you know, when we go to do something I like to deliver and I like to deliver big. It’s going to be special.”



There’s no official word yet on who will fight on the showcase event, with 6 or 7 bouts in total believed to be in the works, but it could be finalized by this weekend.



“We’re going to figure that all out this week (the fight card). This is like one-of-one event. Something that will never happen again. And building this card, we have this video rendering of what it looks like. We literally have the trees that are in the South Lawn. We’ll know exactly where the sun is until it sets. All the logistics are done,”



Watch White’s full interview below.