By Ross Cole

Jon Jones Admits ‘I Could Be Done’ When Asked About His Fighting Future

Jon Jones appears to be seriously considering from fighting just days after he revealed he suffers from severe arthritis in his hip.

“I think my best self is on it’s way, and that’s a person without fighting,” Jones said during an interview with Helen Yee Sports while competing at a ‘Celebrity Sweat’ event. “And I’m excited to meet this guy….to forge this guy.”

When asked to clarify if that mean he might be done with fighting, Jones confirmed that could be the case.

“I think I could be done,” the 37-year-old Jones admitted. “I’m young enough to still compete with some of the best fighters in the world. I am healthy enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, but I’ve always been used to competing with THE best in the world, and so, I dunno, it’s a really high standard to uphold.

“So maybe it’s just about doing it, doing it right and getting out at a good time, you know? I don’t want to be one of these fighters that wins some and lose some and can’t remember what your name is. I met a fighter a few years ago. He didn’t know what his birthday was, and that’s a lot of fighting. So, I’m far from that and I don’t even want to know what that looks like.”

Watch Jones full interview below.

