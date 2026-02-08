Kyoji Horiguchi Defeats Amir Albazi By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Kyogi Horiguchi go the better of Amir Albazi over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win tonight at UFC Fight Night 266 in Las Vegas.

Round One

Albazi takes the center of the Octagon to start. Inside leg kick from Horiguchi. He steps in again with a fast one-two.



Another low kick for Horiguchi. He opts to clinch up now against the cage, landing a couple of knees to the leg. A few more land and then he backs out.



Right hand for Horiguchi. Now a left hook. Albazi with a hard right hand now as he starts to come to life.



One-two for Horiguchi. Both throw right hands at the same time. Albazi with a left hand that knocks Horiguchi off-balance for a moment.



Albazi punches his way into the clinch against the cage. He threatens with a knee. Horiguchi gets away. Body kick for Horiguchi late in the round.

Round Two

Kick from Horiguchi is caught by Albazi and he works into the clinch against the cage from there.



Horiguchi able to sneak his way out of the clinch. Good punch from Horiguchi and then a one-two.



Horiguchi with another couple of strikes that don’t quite land but seem to fluster Albazi for a moment. Horiguchi on the attack again and lands a right hand that wobbles Albazi, but he recovers quickly.



Albazi with some blood to the right eye now. Horiguchi steps into an overhand right. Now a jab gets through. A left hand connects after Albazi aborts on a jumping attack.



Albazi with a right hand. jab for Horiguchi. Now a clinch battle against the cage. Albazi able to shunt around to Horiguchi’s back, but soon after his opponent gets away.



Jab for Horiguchi. He tries a spinning kick but it misses. Albazi looks for a punch but doesn’t connect and Horiguchi lands a left hand.



Round Three



Horiguchi straight back on the offensive to start the final round. A few punches from him and Albazi opts to clinch up.



Albazi almost getting a takedown, but Horiguchi remains upright. Albazi gets around to his back. Albazi trying to drag him down without success. Horiguchi starting to break free and Albazi throws an elbow as he exits.



Right hand for Horiguchi. Left hand from Horiguchi only seemed to graze the target, but actually caught the temple and Albazi is on unsteady legs after that and wisely clinches up soon after to clear the cobwebs.



Back to striking range now. 90 seconds to go. Jab for Horiguchi. Another couple of punches and then a head kick attempt that’s blocked.



Albazi trying to trade blows, but Horiguchi is proving to be too fast. Albazi clinches up again.



Striking range again now. Albazi increasingly bloodied and Horiguchi lands another couple of fast punches.



Decision



Horiguchi was too fast and slick for Albazi here and emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).