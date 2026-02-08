Kyoji Horiguchi Defeats Amir Albazi By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Kyoji Horiguchi Defeats Amir Albazi By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Kyogi Horiguchi go the better of Amir Albazi over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win tonight at UFC Fight Night 266 in Las Vegas.

Round One

Albazi takes the center of the Octagon to start. Inside leg kick from Horiguchi. He steps in again with a fast one-two.

Another low kick for Horiguchi. He opts to clinch up now against the cage, landing a couple of knees to the leg. A few more land and then he backs out.

Right hand for Horiguchi. Now a left hook. Albazi with a hard right hand now as he starts to come to life.

One-two for Horiguchi. Both throw right hands at the same time. Albazi with a left hand that knocks Horiguchi off-balance for a moment.

Albazi punches his way into the clinch against the cage. He threatens with a knee. Horiguchi gets away. Body kick for Horiguchi late in the round.

Round Two

Kick from Horiguchi is caught by Albazi and he works into the clinch against the cage from there.

Horiguchi able to sneak his way out of the clinch. Good punch from Horiguchi and then a one-two.

Horiguchi with another couple of strikes that don’t quite land but seem to fluster Albazi for a moment. Horiguchi on the attack again and lands a right hand that wobbles Albazi, but he recovers quickly.

Albazi with some blood to the right eye now. Horiguchi steps into an overhand right. Now a jab gets through. A left hand connects after Albazi aborts on a jumping attack.

Albazi with a right hand. jab for Horiguchi. Now a clinch battle against the cage. Albazi able to shunt around to Horiguchi’s back, but soon after his opponent gets away.

Jab for Horiguchi. He tries a spinning kick but it misses. Albazi looks for a punch but doesn’t connect and Horiguchi lands a left hand.

Round Three

Horiguchi straight back on the offensive to start the final round. A few punches from him and Albazi opts to clinch up.

Albazi almost getting a takedown, but Horiguchi remains upright. Albazi gets around to his back. Albazi trying to drag him down without success. Horiguchi starting to break free and Albazi throws an elbow as he exits.

Right hand for Horiguchi. Left hand from Horiguchi only seemed to graze the target, but actually caught the temple and Albazi is on unsteady legs after that and wisely clinches up soon after to clear the cobwebs.

Back to striking range now. 90 seconds to go. Jab for Horiguchi. Another couple of punches and then a head kick attempt that’s blocked.

Albazi trying to trade blows, but Horiguchi is proving to be too fast. Albazi clinches up again.

Striking range again now. Albazi increasingly bloodied and Horiguchi lands another couple of fast punches.

Decision

Horiguchi was too fast and slick for Albazi here and emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Mario Bautista Submits Vinicius Oliveira In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

Mario Bautista Submits Vinicius Oliveira In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

Rizvan Kuniev Beats Jailton Almeida By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Rizvan Kuniev Beats Jailton Almeida By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Michał Oleksiejczuk Defeats Marc-André Barriault By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Michał Oleksiejczuk Defeats Marc-André Barriault By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Farid Basharat Beats Jean Matsumoto By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Farid Basharat Beats Jean Matsumoto By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Dustin Jacoby TKO’s Julius Walker In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

Dustin Jacoby TKO’s Julius Walker In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

UFC Fight Night 266 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 266 Results (Live)

UFC: White House Event Will Only Have 6 Or 7 Fights And Air On CBS As Well As Paramount+

UFC: White House Event Will Only Have 6 Or 7 Fights And Air On CBS As Well As Paramount+

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us