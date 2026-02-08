Dustin Jacoby TKO’s Julius Walker In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

By Ross Cole

Dustin Jacoby TKO’s Julius Walker In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

Dustin Jacoby was taken down by Julius Walker several times in the opening round of their fight tonight at UFC Fight Night 266, but rallied in the second round with big punches that would eventually lead him to a TKO finish.

Round One

Jab for Jacoby. Low kick from Walker. Walker steps in to land a right hand. Jab for Jacoby and then a low kick soon after.

Jacoby lands a couple of right hands. Walker goes in for a takedown, but Jacoby sprawls on it and then tries to set up a potential anaconda choke. He eventually opts to leave that and get back upright.

Jacoby back working behind the jab now. Calf kick lands. Walker in on a takedown attempt again. Jacoby tries to defend, but this time Walker hoists him up onto his shoulder and then brings him down.

Jacoby quickly working back to his feet, but Walker still hold of him from behind and throws a few knees. One gets through to the face.

Walker with another takedown and Jacoby again is up quickly, but still can’t break free from his opponent’s clutches.

Walker tries to muscle another takedown attempt and Jacoby prevents that one. However, Walker throws a knee and then lifts Jacoby into another slamming takedown. Final few seconds of the round and Walker unleashes a few elbows to the head, and lands at least one after the bell sounded.

Round Two

Jacoby paws out with the jab and lands a low kick. Big left hand from Jacoby staggers Walker backwards for a moment.

Jacoby stays patient, working the jab again and then a punishing straight that knocks Walker back on his heels again. Another right against the cage drops Walker.

Jacoby looks over at the ref thinking the fight should be over and tries to walk away, but is told to keep fighting as Walker desperately tries to scramble forward and grab his leg.

Jacoby turns back towards him and lands a punch to Walker while he’s on his knees.

Walker trying to dig deep and survive here as he gets up under fire. Jacoby unleashes another barrage of blows to put him down one last time, leading to a
TKO finish at 1.42mins of the 2nd round.

