Mario Bautista Submits Vinicius Oliveira In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 266

Mario Bautista proved to be too much for Vinicius Oliveira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 226 tonight, dominating him on the mat on his way to a 2nd round submission victory.

Round One

The main event is underway in Las Vegas!



Body kick from Bautista. Inside leg kick for Oliveira. Nice calf kick for Bautista. A couple of missed punches from Bautista leads to the two clinching up and it’s Oliveira who presses him into the cage. Not too much happening from there and Bautista eventually gets away.



Bautista briefly getting Oliveira down but right back up they go with Oliveira working on a takedown of his own. Bautista able to stay upright though and then turns the tables by landing a takedown of his own in the center of the Octagon.



Oliveira trying to work for a leg lock, but Bautista gets his limb free and settles into his guard.



Bautista standing over his opponent now. He drops down a punch to the body. Now he tries an axe kick that doesn’t quite work out and then goes back down to the mat.



Bautista stands over him again and lands another punch to the body. And again. A couple of kicks to the legs now as the round ends.



Round Two



Calf kick for Oliveira. He lands another one. Bautista able to secure another takedown. This time Oliveira quickly scrambles back to his feet, but Bautista is right back on him and takes him down again. Oliveira stands, but gets tripped down soon afterwards.



A 4th takedown for Bautista, but Oliveira rights himself once more. Elbow strike for Oliveira now as he gets away.



Body kick for Bautista. Oliveira moves away but looks a bit fatigued. Another kick to the body from Bautista. Now Oliveira catches another kick attempt and uses that to work a takedown of his own, but Bautista immediately transitions on top.



Bautista back to standing over Oliveira. He goes down into half-guard. Bautista stands, then quicky back down into the guard. He lands elbows, postures again and passes into half-guard.



Bautista slickly into the crucifix position and firing off punches and then elbow strikes.



Oliveira tries to scramble out of this bad spot, but in doing so gives up his back, which Bautista immediately takes and sinks in a rear-naked choke that forces a swift tap-out at 4.46mins of the second round.