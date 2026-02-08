Michał Oleksiejczuk Defeats Marc-André Barriault By Decision At UFC Fight Night 266

Michal Oleksiejczuk was able to earn a unanimous decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault tonight at UFC Fight Night 266.

Round One

Hard body kick from Barriault. Now a right hand from him. Inside low kick from Oleksiejczuk.



Left hand through the guard from Oleksiejczuk. Front kick to the body from Barriault. Low kick from Oleksiejczuk. Barriault tries for a low kick too, but eats a punch that he didn’t like.



Oleksiejczuk continues applying pressure. Body punch for him and then Barriault lands a punch too. Barriault with an inside leg kick and Oleksiejczuk counters with a one-two.



Jab for Oleksiejczuk. Overhand from Barriault and then attempts a knee strike.



Solid body kick from Oleksiejczuk and then Barriault returns fire with one of his own. Body punch from Oleksiejczuk. Oleksiejczuk continually pressing forward.



Right and left land for Oleksiejczuk. He lands again. He goes for body shots now and Barriault punches back.



Body kick for Oleksiejczuk. Straight punches for him now. Another straight left. Jab and then a leg kick connect. Body kick from Barriault, but it’s caught by Oleksiejczuk, who uses that to ground him in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



Jab for Oleksiejczuk gets through Barriault’s high guard. Grazing hook from Barriault.



Body punch from Oleksiejczuk. Now a couple down the pipe. He gets an inside leg kick. He lands a couple of jabs and gets out of the way from the counter each time.



Oleksiejczuk works to the body a few times. Now a one-two. Low kick. Barriault fires off a few right hands. Barriault gets in close for some nice dirty boxing.



Oleksiejczuk gets away from that, but Barriault is soon back in the same position chipping away with more dirty boxing strikes. Oleksiejczuk not as comfortable from this position and so Barriault is constantly looking to tie up with him.



Oleksiejczuk sporting some blood now on his face. Spinning backfist from Barriault. Oleksiejczuk still able to land the occasional dig to the body, but has definitely lost momentum as the second round comes to an end.



Round Three



Jab for Oleksiejczuk. Barriault with a couple of grazing punches. Body shot from Oleksiejczuk. He lands it again. Both land straight punches.



They clinch up, but soon break free. Another body punch from Oleksiejczuk.



Good right hand for Barriault. Left hook for Oleksiejczuk and then a hook to the body too.



Oleksiejczuk thinking about a takedown, but then opts to clinch against the cage instead. Back to striking range now.



Brief exchange of punches. Jab for Oleksiejczuk. Now a body shot. Right hook lands. Oleksiejczuk tries for a takedown again, but it’s blocked.



Oleksiejczuk rips to the body again. He tries for a head kick, but he’s tiring so it’s telegraphed and blocked.



Barriault with a right hand. Oleksiejczuk with his left hand. He lands another couple of punches. Another body punch, but gets caught by a counter from Barriault.



Barriault with a right hand. A minute to go. A few missed punches, but Oleksiejczuk still landing that body punch. Oleksiejczuk going for a couple of body kicks now. Now back to winging punches.



Decision



These two slugged it out for three rounds, with Oleksiejczuk generally being on the front foot and more aggressive in his approach, though Barriault made him uncomfortable with good use of dirty boxing in the second round. In the end though it’s Oleksiejczuk who has done enough to emerge with a unanimous decision win (29-28 x3).

